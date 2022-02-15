Kia-Carens Launched in India @ price Rs.8.99 lakh
The Kia Carens made its global debut in December, last year.
The Kia Carens is available in five variants and with three engine options.
Kia-Carens price range from INR 8.99 lakh to INR 16.99 lakh
The Carens has already garnered 19,089 bookings.
The Kia Carens offers the longest wheelbase in the segment.
The seven-seater Kia gets a split front LED headlight, Kia’s trademark ‘Tiger Face’, LED DRLs and tail lamps, and an LED strip across the boot.
On the safety front, the Carens gets six airbags as standard.