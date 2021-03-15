Kia Seltos gets Nardo Grey Color Wrap

Kia Seltos is the first one in India to get Nardo Grey Color wrap.
Sporty Look
Nardo Grey color is usually associated with performance cars. Audi Performance oriented version cars had similar paints in the past. Even new generation Hyundai Creta has similar modifications. The wrap looks and offers the variant, sporty look.
Popular mid-size SUV
Kia Seltos is one of the popular mid-Size SUV in the nation. It has made its debut few years back and the first product in the Indian market is Seltos. And at present this model is the first one to receive a Nardo Grey wrap in India and new images have been released of the variant.
Looks - aggressive and bolder
This vehicle has been popular among Indian buyers for varied reasons; one of the major reasons is, its aggressive and bolder look in its segment.
Colors
This vehicle is available in varied colors
• Intense Red • Glacier White Pearl • Steel Silver • Gravity Gray • Aurora Black Pearl • Intelligency Blue • Punchy orange • White pearl+ Black • Red+Black • Orange+White • White Pearl+Orange • Silver Orange
Blacked out –To get uniform Look
The variant’s front grill, alloy wheels, rear tail light garnish are all blacked to offer uniform look. Even the roof has been blacked out.
Customization and upgrades
No information is presently available about customization of its interior and there is also no update as to whether its engine has received any upgrade.
Looks –Grabs all Eyeballs
This vehicle has grabbed eyeballs of many due to its looks. We have not seen similar features in any SUV in this segment; they include Tiger nose grille, all LED headlamps and tail lamps, LED DRLS that extend to the grille.
Kia Inside features
• Ventilated seats • Connected car features • Premium speaker system • Inbuilt air purifier • Automatic climate control • 360 degree camera • Multi-functional steering wheel
Variety of Engine and transmission Options
The manufacturer offers variety of engine and transmission options. The 1.5 litre petrol engine generates around 115 Ps and 144 Nm of peak torque. For diesel version, this variant generates 115 Ps and 250 Nm of peak torque.
Kia Seltos Price
Kia Seltos price starts at Rs.9.89 lakh and goes upto Rs. 17.66 lakh.