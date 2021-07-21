Kia Seltos: Mid –Size SUV with City Friendly Dimensions
Kia Seltos is a 5 seater SUV, its price range is between Rs. 9.95 to 17.65 lakh
All New Kia Seltos, new features offer more ease, more sporty & more purity
A new age IMT (intelligent Manual Transmission) helps you enjoy effortless clutch-free drive even in manual mode.
LED Headlamps with DRLs
The car looks sleek with aesthetically crafted crown jewel LED Headlamps with Heartbeat DRLs
Kia Seltos is offered in petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel versions
Stay connected
UVO- Advanced, dynamic and innovative connected car solution With UVO, you will drive with confidence, knowing someone can be there to help, no matter what happens on the road.
Room for everything
The vehicle has got large boot space or various utility storages for a weekend destination.
Unbeatable technology
360 degree view camera, 26.03 cm (10.25) Touchscreen& 17.78cm (7.0)
Safe like your home
Use high-strength steel & adhesives to offer comprehensive safety, by reducing the impact in case of a crash.
BOSE premium sound system with 8 speakers