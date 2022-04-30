Kohli gets the loudest cheer from Anushka as he reaches 50 vs GT [Video]
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has been struggling with the bat in the underway IPL 2022. He has suffered two consecutive dismissals for a duck.
Finally, 50!
Kohli finally scored his first half-century of the IPL 2022 season. He did so on Saturday during RCB’s game against GT at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
Anushka Sharma
Bollywood superstar and Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma has been his biggest support all these years. She was present in the stands to watch her husband finally get going in the tournament.
Loudest cheer from Anushka!
When Kohli took a single and completed his half-century against GT, the cameras panned to Anushka, who was seen screaming in excitement, cheering for her husband.
Another moment
Anushka’s reaction when Virat Kohli hammered a six against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.
Kohli in IPL 2022
The former RCB skipper has now scored 186 runs in 10 innings at an average of 20.67.