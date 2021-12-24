Land Rover Finally Unveiled 5th gen Range Rover: Expected to Arrive in India sometime in 2022
Land Rover has finally unveiled its much awaited 5th generation, Range Rover luxury SUV.
This vehicle would be available as 7 seater in long wheelbase guise for the first time
All electric model would be confirmed for launch for the year, 2024.
The pure electric version of the new Range Rover, would be the brand’s 1st all electric model.
The Range Rover’s distinctive silhouette remains fundamentally intact.
The tail-lights are said to use the most powerful LEDs in existence.
The new rear end design retains a significant level of functionality as well as utility.
The split folding tailgate continues to operate as earlier, with the lower portion folding down and the rear screen rising up.
The interior of the new Range Rover has been completely revamped too.
A new floating 13.1 inch infotainment screen host most of the primary controls as well as functions.