Lesser Known Facts About Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal has served as Delhi's chief minister since February 2015.
From December 2013 to February 2014, he held the position of CM until resigning after 49 days.
He is also a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party.
He began his professional career at TATA Steels, where he worked for nearly four years, from 1989 to 1992, before applying for the civil service test.
In 2006, he received the Raman Magsaysay Award for Emerging Leadership.
The enactment of the "Right to Information" act in 2005 is one of his career's major accomplishments and highlights.
He refused to use a peon at his place of employment and instead cleaned his desk by hand.