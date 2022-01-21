Lesser Known Facts About K. Sudhakar
Since February 6, 2020, Keshava Reddy Sudhakar has served as the Minister of Medical Education and Health of Karnataka.
In the 2018 elections, he was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Chikkaballapur.
He was a member of the COVID-19 Response Team for Karnataka during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was the youngest cabinet minister in the Fourth B. S. Yeddyurappa government, having taken office at the age of 46.
Dr. K Sudhakar addressed recently that the state government is prepared to fight COVID-19's third wave.