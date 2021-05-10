Lesser Known Facts About Sri Himanta Biswa Sarma
On May 10, 2021, Sri Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as Assam's 15th Chief Minister.
He graduated from Kamrup Academy School in Guwahati with a senior secondary education in 1985.
He graduated from Government Law College in Guwahati with an L.L.B. and a Ph.D. from Gauhati University.
He is a former member of the Indian National Congress, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 23, 2015.
He emphasised the need for a new law in Assam to combat illegal cattle smuggling.