Lesser Known Facts About Veena George
Veena George is an Indian politician who now serves as Kerala's Minister for Health and Family Welfare.
She was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly as a member of the Communist Party of India from the Aranmula constituency.
She received her primary education at Mount Bethany High School in Mylapra, Pathanamthitta district.
She taught Physics for a year at Catholicate College Pathanamthitta before deciding to pursue journalism as a career.
She began her career as a journalist trainee with Kairali TV after a successful 16-year stint with notable Malayalam news networks.