Lesser Known Facts About Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, contested in the Assembly elections for the first time.
He became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time on 26 March 2017.
Yogi Adityanath has been a member of the Lok Sabha representing the Gorakhpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh for five consecutive terms from 1998.
He is well-known for organising the Kumbh Mela, the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, and the Investor Summit in Prayagraj.
He is also the founder of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a Hindu nationalist organisation.