Limited edition Volkswagen Polo “Legend Edition” Launched
The German Automaker is celebrating 12 years of its popular hatchback in India.
Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition
This baby is based on the Polo GT TSI variant, which is powered by a 1.0 litre TSI engine paired to a 6 speed automatic torque converter.
The Volkswagen Polo has been the brands’ much-loved product that deserves a grand celebration.
For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited “Legend edition” for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo."
The Volkswagen Polo is an iconic carline that has evoked various emotions amongst consumers.
The Volkswagen Polo has enjoyed the privilege of being the first car to a family, an enthusiast's dream and the preferred choice for a mother owing to its timeless and sporty design, safety, fun-to-drive experience and strong build quality.
This special edition model will be differentiated from the standard GT TSI variant via a handful of cosmetic provisions, including 'Legend' badging title on the fender and boot badge, side body graphics, black trunk garnish, and black roof foil.
With the volkwagen polo legend limited edition, comes an end to the production of Volkwagen polo