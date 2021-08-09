Prices of electric cars in India
Tata Nexon EV
Price: Rs.13.99 Lakh
(Avg. Ex-showroom Price)
MG ZS EV
Price: Rs. 21.00 Lakh
(Ex-showroom Price)
Hyundai Kona Electric
Price: Rs 23.79 lakh
(Ex-showrroom Price)
Tata Tigor EV
Price: RS 10.58 Lakh
(Ex-showroom Price)
Audi E-tron
Price: Rs. 99.99 lakh
(Ex-showroom Price)
Jaguar I Pace
Price Rs. 1.06 crore
(Ex-showroom Price)
Audi e-tron sportback
Price: Rs.1.18 crore
(Ex-showroom Price)
Mercedes Benz EQC
Price : Rs. 1.07 crore
(Ex-showroom Price)
Nissan Leaf EV
Price: Rs. 30 00 lakh
(Ex-showroom Price)