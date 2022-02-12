Mir Qamar-ud-din Khan Siddiqi Bayafandi, also known as Chin Qilich Kamaruddin Khan, Nizam-ul-Mulk, Asaf Jah, and Nizam I, was the first Nizam of Hyderabad and a devoted nobleman and General of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.
Nasir Jung, Mir Ahmed Ali Khan Siddiqi Bayafandi, was the son of Nizam-ul-Mulk and Saeed-un-nisa Begum, who succeeded his father as Nizam of Hyderabad State in 1748 and became the second nizam of Hyderabad.
Muhyi ad-Din Muzaffar Jang Hidayat was the ruler of Hyderabad from 1750 till his death on February 13, 1751.
On November 24, 1718, Salabat Jung was born in Bayafandi, Pakistan, as Mir Sa'id Muhammad Khan Siddiqi and was the third son of Nizam-ul-Mulk
Between 1762 and 1803, Mir Nizam Ali Khan, Asaf Jah II (7 March 1734 – 6 August 1803) was the 5th Nizam of Hyderabad State in South India.
Sikandar Jah was the seventh Nizam. Asaf ul-Mulk, Asad ud-Daula, Walashan Nawab Mir Akbar 'Ali Khan Siddiqi Bahadur, Asad Jang were his original names.
From 24 May 1829 until his death in 1857, Mir Farqunda Ali Khan also known as Nasir-ud-Daulah, was Nizam of Hyderabad, a princely state of British India.
From 1857 to 1869, Afzal ad-Dawlah, Asaf Jah V Mir Tahniyath Ali Khan Siddiqi was the governing Nizam of Hyderabad, India.
Asaf Jah VI was the 6th Nizam of Hyderabad, also known as Sir Mir Mahboob Ali Khan Siddiqi Bayafandi GCB GCSI.
The last Nizam of the Princely State of Hyderabad, the largest princely state in British India, was Mir Osman Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VII GCSI GBE.