List of players dismissed by Virat Kohli in IPL

Having been a part of the IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008, Kohli has scored over 6,000 runs in 199 matches. While he is the leading run-scorer of the tournament, he also has a few wickets to his account.
Kohli – the bowler
Kohli, who has played only for RCB in the tournament, has bowled over 250 balls and has an economy close to 9. He has picked up four wickets with 2 for 25 being his best bowling figures in a match.
Kohli’s wicket No. 1
Kohli bagged his maiden IPL wicket during the 2008 edition. Sri Lanka’s Chamara Silva became Kohli’s first-ever IPL victim. The Indian star dismissed Silva for a two-ball duck during RCB’s group match against Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad.
Kohli’s wicket No. 2
In the same match against Deccan Chargers, Kohli claimed his second IPL wicket by removing Chargers’ Dwaraka Ravi Teja, who got out for 7 off 7. Kohli bowled 3.4 overs that match and finished with figures of 2 for 25.
Kohli’s wicket-taking drought
Following his two wickets in IPL 2008, Kohli went wicketless for two back-to-back seasons.
Kohli’s wicket No. 3
Kohli’s wicket-taking drought finally ended in RCB’s opening game of IPL 2011. He dismissed Kochi Tuskers’set batsman Brendon McCullum for 45 off 32. In that game, Kohli finished with figures of 1 for 14 in 2 overs.
Kohli’s wicket No. 4
Later in the 2011 season, Kohli claimed his fourth IPL wicket when RCB took on CSK in a group game. Kohli dismissed CSK’s Wriddhiman Saha for 22 and the ‘keeper-batsman till date remains the RCB star’s last IPL wicket.