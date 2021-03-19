Liverpool to face Real Madrid, here’s the full draw of Champions League quarters, semis
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Liverpool and Real Madrid will lock horns in the quarters of the 2020-21 UCL. It will be the repeat of 2018 final, where Los Blancos had defeated Jurgen Klopp’s men to lift their record 13th trophy.
Bayern Munich vs PSG
The German and French champions are set to clash in the last eight of the UCL. These two played the Champions League final last season, where Bayern had sealed the game with a 1-0 victory.
Manchester City vs Dortmund
This fixture will be a tad more interesting as it will get Dortmund’s Erling Haaland to Etihad Stadium. The talented forward is being chased by several European clubs, including City.
Porto vs Chelsea
The upcoming game against Porto will be Chelsea’s first quarters' appearance in the UCL since the 2013-14 season.
When will the UCL quarter-finals take place?
The quarterfinal first legs of the 2020-21 Champions League will be played on April 6, 7 with the returns on April 13, 14.
Semi-final: 1
Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund
Semi-final: 2
Real Madrid or Liverpool vs. FC Porto or Chelsea
When will the UCL semi-finals be played?
The 2020-21 Champions League semi-final games are scheduled to take place on April 27, 28 and the second legs on May 4, 5.
When will the UCL final take place?
The 2020-21 Champions League final will be played on May 29 in Istanbul, Turkey.