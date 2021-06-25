Looking to Buy Health Insurance: Consider these 10 Points Before buying Health Insurance
During the times of medical emergencies, medical health insurance comes handy. While planning to buy a health insurance plan, consider these 10 points.
Buy health insurance early
The earlier you begin, the better for you. You receive varied benefits such as no medical checkup, lower chance of rejection of a health insurance plan, hassle-free renewal and coverage for all diseases.
Sum assured
While selecting the sum assured, consider the rising cost of hospitalization and treatment.
Co-pay and sub limits
In co-pay policies, you require to pay part of the expenses, regardless of the sum assured. Numerous general insurance companies have no capping on the room rent, hence select a plan, which has no co-payment or sub-limits.
Family health insurance
When you purchase a health insurance plan, consider the family member’s age, family’s medical history and their present ailments.
Claim process
The claim process should be simpler and faster. The additional bonus would be good customer support.
Network hospitals
You should opt for insurers who have a high number of network hospitals; some insurance companies in its network have more than 5000 hospitals. Check also for cashless network of hospitals.
Office mediclaim
One should not totally rely on your office mediclaim policy, as it is not permanent in nature. Sometimes you may change job or your employer might change policy cover midway leaving you underinsured.
Pre and post hospitalization
Pre and post hospitalization include any test, a visit to the doctor, treatment etc conducted before or after the hospitalization.
No claim bonus
You may wonder, your money has gone into drain because you have not made any claims, but the good news you can receive no claim bonus for every claim free year.
Maternity and day care
If you are planning to have baby, check whether your insurance cover maternity expenses. Many recent policies also extend day care procedures too.