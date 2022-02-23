Lotus Pond Just In Front of The Main Jallianwala Bagh Memorial
Bullet holes market with white lining on the wall at Jallianwala Bagh.
Entrance to Jallianwala Bagh
Amar Jyoti at the Jallianwala Bagh. The set-up was the of Amar Jyoti or Eternal Flame was the brainchild of LPG Dealer Moti Khurrana
The Martyr’s Well into which many jumped in an attempt to escape the ruthless firing. It is said that 120 bodies were retrieved after the incident.
The Martyr’s Gallery and museum is a small exhibition room which has photos, documentaries and artists’ rendition of the tragic event