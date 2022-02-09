Love Tattoos for Couples: Ink Yourself with a Love Tattoo
Her or his Name
What better way than expressing your love by inking his/her name on your arm
Finger heart tattoos
A simple heart on a finger will never go out of style.
Quotes also make for perfect love tattoos
These tattoos are a fantastic way to express the love you have.
Love in Spanish
Experiment the word love with different languages.
A little calligraphy on the finger
Finger tattoos are trendy now
Name with infinity
If you’re running out of name tattoo ideas, try looping your special someone’s name in the infinity tattoo.
Heart lock and key
When they say you have the key to my heart, this is what is meant.
Initial of your partner’s name
A heart tattoo with the initial of your partner’s name? Yes, please!
Date tattoos
Marking the day, you first met. Romantic, isn’t it?