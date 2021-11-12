Luxury Cars Above Rs.50 lakhs
Mercedes Benz E-class
Cost : Rs72.85 lakh (Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport
Cost : Rs 82.90 lakh (Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2.0 Diesel R-Dynamic S
Cost : Rs72.47 lakh ((Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Audi Q7 45 TDI Premium Plus
Cost : Rs 72.22 Lakh (Ex-Showroom price in New Delhi)
Toyota Land Cruiser SUV
Cost : Rs 1.47 Cr (ex-showroom Price in New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition Diesel
Cost : Rs 86.90 Lakh((Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Jaguar XF 2.0 Portfolio
Cost : 60.73 Lakh (Ex-Showroom price in New Delhi)
Maserati GranCabrio Convertible
Cost : 1.99 Cr (Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Phantom Sedan
Cost : Rs 9.50 Crore (Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Volvo S60 Sedan
Cost : RS 56.02 Lakh ((Ex-showroom price New Delhi)