Mahindra 5 New Electric SUV to be Unveiled in the Month of August this Year
Are you waiting to buy Electric SUV from Mahindra, Good News 5 New SUV’s to be Unveiled
These Electric cars are a part of the range of Born Electric Vehicles conceptualized at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in UK.
Mahindra claims a team of global designers and experts are working on the concept.
The new Cars would be unveiled on 15th August, but there is no word about the launch of the vehicles
Mahindra is most likely to introduce the concept version of these 5 SUV’s.
Next it would launch the road-ready versions in the coming years.
Tata is presently leader in the four-wheeler EV segment.
The launch of these SUV’s would bring balance in the segment.