Mahindra Thar Receives New Skid Plate and Off –Road Accessories
Car of the Year-2021
Mahindra Thar has been recently declared, winner for car of the year at 2021 Autocar Awards. It left behind Kia Sonet, compact SUV, and just edged ahead.
Homegrown off-roader
Mahindra Thar is homegrown off-roader, in its 2nd generation, it has successfully evolved from being mere purpose built off-roader to comfortable, mid-size SUV, which is easy to drive and can be even a daily driver.
Better protection
The Mahindra Thar comes with a new skid plate, when they found its previous design was less durable. The new unit is stated to provide better protection to its radiators from debris and rocks.
Received Complaints
Mahindra has received complaints that its components are getting easily damaged while driving off-road. The Company has addressed this problem by introducing radiator protector guard kit (Rs.5.550), an optional accessory. Two separate kits are offered as accessories, they include metal bash plate and fuel tank protector.
Two Engine options
The off-roader is available with 2 engine options. It includes 2.0 litre, 4-cyclinder mStallion petrol, which develops a power of 150 BHP and 320Nm and a 2.2 litre MHawk diesel unit produces 130 BHP and 320 Nm.
What it gets?
The Thar gets an independent suspension at the front and multi-link suspension setup at the rear. It has mechanical locking differential , shift on the fly four-wheel drive, electromechanical driveline disconnect and brake locking differential.
Rolling out the New Models
The company presently in the advanced stage of rolling out new models for its XUV series. This year, the company also expects to unveil both XUV700 and XUV900.