Mahindra XUV400 Electric Car: Strong C Segment SUV
The Vehicle shares same MESMA 650 architecture as the XUV700
The Mahindra XUV 400 EV was launched in the Indian Market on 8th September 2022
The Mahindra XUV 400 would be longer than 4 meters in length, so more space.
Features different tail gate design, new wraparound tail lamps and better license plate housing
XUV400 comes equipped with Blue Sense+ mobile app with 60+ class leading connectivity features along with smartwatch connectivity.
Mahindra claims that the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV can deliver a range of up to 456 km in a single charge.
The car comes with first in class drive modes with a unique combination of throttle regeneration and steering response - Fun, Fast, Fearless.