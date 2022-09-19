Mahindra XUV400 Unveiled: Know its Rivals
The Mahindra XUV400 is the production ready version of the Electric xUV300 that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020
The Mahindra XUV400 EV would compete likes of Tata NExon EV Twins
This vehicle would also compete against MG ZS EV
Mahindra XUV400 would give tough fight to Hyundai Kona EV
The above vehicle is also expected to rival against the upcoming BYD Atto 3
Mahindra Wil enter the mainstream EV Market in India and will be the 2nd indigenous manufacturer in the segment.