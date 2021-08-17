Mahindra XUV700
,
a Premium SUV from Indian Automaker
The Mahindra XUV700 is most eagerly-awaited new vehicle for the year, 2021
The XUV700 would be 1st model to feature the new brand logo.
Key specifications
Power : 153 to 197 bhp
Torque : 360 to 380 Nm
Engine : 1997 to 2184 cc
Price
The base MX Series variants of the new XUV700 is shockingly priced from Rs. 11.99 lakh for the MX petrol manual and Rs. 12.49 lakh for the MS diesel manual.
Design
The vehicle design language and stance does remind many of the XUV500.
This vehicle (internally known as the W601) measures in at 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, 1,795 mm in height and has a 2,750 mm wheelbase.
The above vehicle has got disc brakes at all 4 corners, rides on 18-inch diamond-cut wheels (17-inch alloys and 17-inch steel wheels on lower variants) and has a 60-litre fuel tank.
Inside features
The inside standout feature is its 'HD Superscreen' setup, which combines two 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation purposes.
Skyroof
The XUV700's 'Skyroof' - the company's term for a panoramic sunroof - is also the largest for any SUV in this category,
This vehicle receives a rotary knob on the centre console, so that individual can control the infotainment system without they lifting their arm from the armrest.
5 & 7 Seater
The Mahindra XUV700 will be available in both five- and seven-seat forms.