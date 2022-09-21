Maruti Grand Vitara 2022, Launch Scheduled for End of September
Maruti is about to launch the 2022 Grand Vitara in the last week of September.
The Maruti Grand Vitara Price to start from Rs.9.5 lakh onwards(ex-showroom).
The vehicle would have seating capacity for 5 passengers
The feature list include panoramic sunroof, a 9 inch touch screen infotainment system, ambient lighting and digital driver display.
Safety -ABS with EDB, upto 6 airbags, an electronic stability programme, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-descent control and ISOFix child seat anchors.
The vehicle would compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor.