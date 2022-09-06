Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched
The Maruti Suzuki Swift is now available with a factory-fitted CNG option
The hatchback comes in two variants – VXi and ZXi, priced at Rs. 7.77 lakh and Rs. 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.
The Swift S-CNG is the 9th CNG model offered by Maruti Suzuki.
The Swift S-CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre K-series engine that produces 89 BHP @ 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4,400 rpm when running on petrol.
In CNG mode, the output of the engine drops to 76 BHP @ 6,000 rpm and 98.5 Nm @ 4,300 rpm.
Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 30.90 km/kg for the Swift S-CNG.
The Swift S-CNG is also available through 'Maruti Suzuki Subscribe' at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 16,499.