Meet Captain Zoya Aggarwal: First Indian To Get A Place At SFO Aviation Museum
Captain Zoya Aggarwal broke the distance record by traveling about 16,000 kilometers to become the first Indian woman pilot to fly past the North Pole.
On Friday, she occupied a spot in the SFO aviation museum.
An all-women pilot team of Air India led by Zoya Agarwal flew the world's longest air route from San Francisco (SFO) in the United States to Bengaluru in India for the first time in 2021, crossing the North Pole.
The accomplishments of all of Air India's women pilots pleased the US-based aviation museum, and as a result, they provided a space in their collection.
She is the only human to have been chosen as a pilot at the San Francisco Aviation Luis A Turpen Aviation Museum, also known as the SFO Aviation Museum.
The SFO Museum honored the distinguished aviation career of Indian pilot Zoya Agarwal as well as her global activism for women's empowerment, which encouraged millions of young women and girls to pursue their ambitions.