Meet the Bigg Boss Contestants
Bigg Boss 18 features and diverse contestants from TV, politics, and viral fame, competing for the winner's trophy and Rs 50 Lakh, promising drama and entertainment.
Chaahat Pandey
Known for her roles in TV shows like Humari Bahu Silk, Chaahat enters the Bigg Boss house with her signature Naagin-inspired long hair.
Shehzada Dhami
Actor Shehzada Dhami opens up about his past struggles and joins Bigg Boss 18 with a determination to prove himself.
Avinash Mishra
Avinash, a known face from Yeh Teri Galiyan, joins Bigg Boss 18 for an exciting new journey.
Shilpa Shirodkar
90s Bollywood star Shilpa Shirodkar is set to relive her stardom with her entry into Bigg Boss 18.
Tajinder Singh Bagga
Politician Tajinder Bagga joins the Bigg Boss house with a controversial background and big plans.
Shrutika Arjun
Tamil actress Shrutika Arjun is ready to stir things up as she enters Bigg Boss 18 with her infectious energy.
Nyrraa M Banerji
South Indian actress Nyrraa Banerji brings her pan-Indian charm to the Bigg Boss 18 house.
Chum Darang
Arunachal Pradesh’s Badhaai Do star Chum Darang is set to showcase her vibrant personality in Bigg Boss 18.
Karan Veer Mehra
Fresh off his Khatron Ke Khiladi win, Karan Veer Mehra joins Bigg Boss for his next big adventure.
Rajat Dalal
Weightlifter Rajat Dalal, infamous for his controversies, brings his bold persona to the Bigg Boss stage.
Muskan Bamne
Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne is set to charm the audience with her presence on Bigg Boss 18.