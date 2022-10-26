Meet The World's Dirtiest Man Who Passed Away At 94
An Iranian man who was known as the "dirtiest man in the world" for going decades without having a bath had passed away at the age of 94.
Amou Haji, who had not bathed in more than 50 years, passed away on Sunday in the village of Dejgah.
He had refused to take a shower or bath for the fear of "becoming sick."
A few months ago, the locals had made a drastic change bin his life and took him to the washroom for a wash and cleaned him.
The reason to be believed behind staying dirty is his emotional setbacks he had gone through in his youth life.
In 2013, a short documentary on his life called "The Strange Life of Amou Haji" was produced.