Mercedes is all set to lead India’s Luxury EV as Tesla Stay out
Mercedes Benz is eyeing for a lead position in India’s luxury electric vehicle market.
Tesla prefer to stay out, musk cites,” there are challenges with the Indian government”
The main challenge for Tesla is high import Taxes for EV
Mercedes is also planning to manufacture batteries locally in the near future
The company is also working towards setting up a fast charging network nationwide.
Mercedes Benz India, expect in next 5 years, its 25% of its sales would be from electric.
Mercedes would be first to assemble a luxury EV in India, thus enable it to price its car competitively against its rivals.
Mercedes will have to pay lower tax of 5% on locally built EVs versus 100% tax on imported models.
The above move would provide an edge over Germany’s Audi and BMW and a clear lead over Tesla.