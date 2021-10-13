MG Astor Launched in India: Pre-registrations for the compact SUV has began
MG Astor launched in india, the introductory price of the vehicle is Rs.9.78 lakh and it can go up to Rs. 16.78 lakh(ex-showroom, india).
The company has made an announcement that the above prices would be valid for 5000 odd units, all these vehicles would be delivered this year.
Astor has got 1.3 litre turbo petrol and 1.5 petrol engine
1st SUV in the segment to get level 2 ADAS features
The vehicle has also received device which serves as a personal assistant.
The MG Astor is available in 4 different trim levels, style, super, smart and sharp.
The Astor comes with revised LED headlamps and tail lamps, which receives new and more stylish LED light signatures.
Another feature is, it follows your voice commands, responds to them with animated emoticons and answer queries from online sources.
The Astor has been positioned below the Hector in MG’s SUV lineup.