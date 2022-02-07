MG Motor India Unveil the 1st look of its upcoming Facelift ZS EV
This vehicle is going to hit the Indian Market soon.
There is no confirm reports about its launch date by the company
The sources reveal, the vehicle would be launched in March,2022
The SUV packs a larger 51kWh battery compared to the 44.5kWh on the previous model.
The SUV is equipped with LED headlamps and 17-inch alloy wheels. It is also said that the ZS EV features new rear bumpers and LED taillights.
On the safety front, the SUV features a 360-degree view camera and Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS).
ZS EV takes inspiration from the MG Astor interns of the interior.
The upcoming SUV may be priced somewhere around ₹10 to ₹15 lakhs.