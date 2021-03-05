Millets - Next Generation Smart Food

Are millets good for breakfast?

Millets are best for breakfast. It is easy to prepare, soak millet rice overnight in a bowl of water and have it the next day in the morning along with buttermilk. When you consume it, in this manner you will have probiotics, this will help you to be energetic throughout the day. The other thing, when you have millets with ghee or buttermilk, the human body absorbs the nutritious benefits instantly. As these are gluton free you cannot experiment it with cakes or biscuits but you can try it with other variety such as puttu, adai, rice, paniyaaram, one can also prepare millet payasa but make sure you do not use sugar instead use jiggery or palm sugar.