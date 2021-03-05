Millets - Next Generation Smart Food

How this ancient food got the tag next generation smart food?

Millets are not new to India; it has been major staple food for centuries until the green revolution has taken place. This smart food can control varied diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and hypertension. Thus, this ancient food got the tag, as next generation smart food. The main cause for rise of above disease is sedentary lifestyle and high consumption of refined wheat flour and polished rice.

How millets control insulin secretion in great manner?

If any has chapatti, dosa or idli, it gets easily digested and insulin secretion is excessive. Due to this, these individuals tend to gain weight fast, but when they have millets they are able to consume less amount of it, and feel full fast as it contains lots of fiber. The above process helps stimulate digestive juice and it ensures digestion process is slow. This helps control insulin secretion in great manner.

By including millets will you be free from all health problems?

Eating millet will not completely free you from all health problems, but definitely it will make you healthier and your immunity level will get boosted. With this you will be able to resist numerous diseases. The other advantage is, it is inexpensive and easy to prepare.

Why you must switch to millet diet?

Millet is considered as healthy diet because it has been found that those individuals who made the switch to millet diet they were able to control cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

What are millets?

Millets are small seeded ancient coarse grains and it is repository of protein, minerals, fiber and vitamins. It is not a single grain, but it includes seeds of varied grains that come in different colors.

Know the colors of unpolished Millets

Kudiravaali and Saamai-Light grey Thinai-Dark yellow Varagu-Dark brown Panivaragu- Creamy Yellow Kambu –Greenish tinge(Nattu Kambu produces cooling effect)

What are the different types of millets?

Different types of millets include ragi (finger millet) jowar(sorghum), Korra(foxtail millet), arke(kodo millet), bajra(pearl millet), sama(little millet), sanwa(barnyard millet) and chena/bar(proso millet).

Why one must buy unpolished millets?

Healthy life starts with awareness, so while buying millets one should go for unpolished ones; they are loaded with good amount of vitamins and minerals. When you made a decision to have millets in your diet, make sure you get its health benefits too.

Are millets good for breakfast?

Millets are best for breakfast. It is easy to prepare, soak millet rice overnight in a bowl of water and have it the next day in the morning along with buttermilk. When you consume it, in this manner you will have probiotics, this will help you to be energetic throughout the day. The other thing, when you have millets with ghee or buttermilk, the human body absorbs the nutritious benefits instantly. As these are gluton free you cannot experiment it with cakes or biscuits but you can try it with other variety such as puttu, adai, rice, paniyaaram, one can also prepare millet payasa but make sure you do not use sugar instead use jiggery or palm sugar.

What is the mantra for a healthy lifestyle?

Add millets to your diet along with it include fruits and raw vegetable. This would help you get antioxidants, minerals and vitamin. You must also ensure to reduce carbs and reject food having high calories especially bakery items. When you feel like having snacks you can have nuts. And lastly drink lot of water.