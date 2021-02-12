Mimic The Beauty Secrets Of These Bollywood Actresses To Own A Glowing Skin For Valentine’s Day
Sonam Kapoor – A Glass Of Lukewarm Water
Style chameleon Sonam Kapoor makes sure that she gulps down a glass full of lukewarm water adding a spoonful of honey and pinch of lemon extract to it. Following this beauty tip every morning, one can own a glowing skin in no time.
Alia Bhatt – Dry Neem Face Pack
Our dear ‘Sadak 2’ actress always looks charming and glowing… The secret behind her glow is a natural face pack… She will regularly treat her skin with ‘Dry Neem Face Pack’ which helps her skin get detoxified. This way the impurities of the skin get eliminated leaving it clean and healthy.
Anushka Sharma – Neem And Yoghurt Face Pack
Anushka Sharma always looks beautiful with all her clear skin. Here is the beauty secret of this ‘NH 10’ actress. She applies a face pack made out of neem, yoghurt, milk and rose water to stay away from common skin issues like pimples and acne.
Deepika Padukone – 10 Glasses Of Water
Bollywood’s leggy lass Deepika Padukone looks pretty as she gulps down a minimum of 10 glasses of water every day. This way the impurities and harmful toxins along with bacteria get drained out from the body and skin.
Kareena Kapoor Khan – Hot Oil Massage To The Scalp
The mom-to-be Begum Pataudi always look stress-free and charming by massaging her scalp and tresses with a hot oil chumpy. She even drinks 8-10 glasses of lukewarm water and makes the toxins her eliminated from her body.
Kriti Sanon – Moisturizer At The Bed Time
Applying a moisturizer after washing the face at bed time always makes the skin stay healthy and clean. The ‘Lukka Chuppi’ actress also follows the same beauty tip to make her skin appear glowing.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Gram Flour And Turmeric Face Pack
Our former Miss World and ace Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan follows a simple home remedy and often applies a face pack made out of gram flour, milk and turmeric. This way she makes her skin stay protected from sun tan and other skin problems.
Madhuri Dixit Nene – A Blend Of Two Essential Oils
The best dancer of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit’s secret behind the glossy tresses is oiling her hair with two essential oils. She applies an oil made from a concoction of olive and castor oil.
Hema Malini – DIY Oil Massage To Stay Stress-Free
Dream Girl Hema Malini looks beautiful even after crossing 70 years. She pampers her tresses with a hot oil massage. She applies an oil made with the concoction of Amla, Tulsi, Coconut and Neem leaves to stay stress-free and healthy.