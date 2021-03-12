Mithali Raj becomes 2nd woman cricketer to score 10,000 international runs
10,000 for Mithai Raj
India’s ODI captain Mithali Raj became the first Indian batswoman to complete 10,000 international runs.
Overall, 2nd woman cricketer
Mithali was the second woman cricketer to 10,000 international runs after England’s Charlotte Edwards.
Mithali’s career in numbers
Tests: 663 runs, avg - 51.00, ODIs - 6,974 runs, avg - 50.53, and T20Is - 2,364 runs, avg - 37.52. Mithali has registered 75 fifties and eight centuries in 311 international matches.
India vs South Africa
Mithali achieved the milestone during the third ODI between India and South Africa on March 12 (Friday) in Lucknow.
Dismissed after 10,000th run
Mithali was 35 runs away from the prestigious record. She scored an exact 35 on Friday before she was dismissed by South Africa’s Anne Bosch.
BCCI reacts
“What a champion cricketer! First Indian woman batter to score 10K international runs. Take a bow, Mithali Raj,” tweeted BCCI.
Chennai Super Kings hail Mithali
“Mithali + Magic = Milestone. Super Queen becomes first Indian Woman Cricketer to score 10K runs!” tweeted CSK.
‘A testament to your fitness, skills’ - Wasim
“Many congratulations on reaching 10,000 international runs, Mithali. Terrific achievement, a testament to your fitness, skill and dedication towards the game,” tweeted Wasim Jaffer.
Mumbai Indians congratulate Mithali
“Congratulations to Mithai for completing 10,000 runs in international women's cricket. She is the first Indian to cross this milestone!” tweeted MI.
‘Making us all proud since 1999’ - Punjab Kings
“Making us all proud since 1999! Mithali Raj becomes the first Flag of India woman batter to cross 10,000 runs in International Cricket,” tweeted Punjab Kings.