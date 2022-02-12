M&M Launched the Campaign for Mahindra Thar: Explore the Impossible
This campaigns aims to connect with the millennials, by reflecting their need to challenge the societal norms &indulge in extraordinary things.
The film is set against rocky terrains and shows both boy and girl driving different Mahindra Thar SUV.
They are seen racing against each other in tough terrains.
They both, also keep meeting their eye to eye flirtatiously to the remixed version of the song, meri sapnon ki raanikabaayegitu
They keep circling each other, finally pull over and get out of the car and boy takes the ring and proposes her.
Girl looks at the boy in surprise and boy asks, what she is thinking, when they have already taken pheras in their cars.
She then accepts the proposals and call him impossible.
Boy questions, indicating nothing is impossible with Mahindra Thar
This ad is rolled in multiple languages across television and brand’s social media platform
Brand partner Mahindra Thar and Agency: The womb.