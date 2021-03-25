Most Expensive Cars for Sale in India –Know its Price Too
Rolls Royce Ghost- Rs. 4.3-4.9 Crore.
For the 2021 model year, the “entry-level” Rolls-Royce has been completely redesigned; it also carries few tweaks into 2021 too. The Ghost offers a regal motoring experience. Features include Power: 570hp, V12 engine. Top Speed: 150 mph, 0-60mph: 4.3s
Rolls Royce Wraith-Rs 4.6 Crore
This car is very dynamic to drive when compared to its other stablemates, without compromising on refinement and luxury. Features are Power -632 hp, 6.6-litre V12 engine, Top Speed:155 mph, 0-60mph: 4.1s.
Ferrari 812 Superfast-Rs 5.2 Crore
The Ferrari 812 Superfast is high on style, performance and high on price too. The above car is latest super GT from Maranello. Its features include Power 800hp 6.5 liter v12 engine.
Ferrari GTC4 Lusso V12-Rs.5.2 Crore
The GTC4 is a stylish car to travel, wherein four passengers can travel faster. Lusso offered either V8 or V12. Both of them are ballistic.
Lamborghini Aventador S –Rs.5.89 Crore* (on road price)
This car is nothing short of an epic, it has got jaw-dropping looks. It has got 740hp engine
Rolls-Royce Dawn-Rs 6.25 Crore
Dawn is both opulent and refined similar to other Rolls-Royce. Its features include Power:632hp, V12 engine. It provides most luxurious open top motoring experience.
Bentley Mulsanne Speed –Rs 6.9 Crore
The Mulsanne Speed is fastest ultra-luxury sedan in the world. Its features are Power :537hp, Torque:1000Nm, Engine :6.8 liter V8.
Rolls Royce Cullinan-Rs 6.95 crore
This one is most expensive SUV in the world. For customizing, one needs to spend another crore.
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ-Rs 8.5 crore(estimated)
Limited to mere 900 units worldwide, each unit is said to cost up to Rs .8.5 crore.
Rolls-Royce Phantom-Rs 9.5-11.35 Crore
If there is any car which can claim to be the king of the car world, then it is none other than Phantom. For Standard Price Rs.9.5 crore and to have extended wheelbase model :11.35 crore.