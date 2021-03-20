MS Dhoni’s huge T20I record broken by Afghanistan captain
Afghan breaks Dhoni’s record
Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan surpassed MS Dhoni to become the most successful captain in the T20Is on Saturday.
Dhoni’s record as T20I skipper
MS Dhoni, who captained India in 72 T20Is from 2007 to 2016, led Team India to 41 wins in the shortest format.
Afghan in T20Is
Asghar Afghan, who made his T20I debut for Afghanistan in 2010, has played 72 T20Is for his country, and out of which, he has led them in as many as 52 games.
Afghan’s record as T20I captain
Having led Afghanistan in as many as 52 T20Is, Afghan has managed to claim 42 victories.
Record-breaking win
Afghan’s record-breaking 42nd win as Afghanistan’s T20I captain came against Zimbabwe on Saturday. Batting first, Afghanistan put up 183 runs in 20 overs before winning the game by 47 runs in Abu Dhabi,
List of successful T20I captains
After Afghan and Dhoni, England skipper Eoin Morgan is on the list with 33 wins, ahead of Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed (29 wins), and West Indies’ Daren Sammy (27 wins).