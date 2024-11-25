NASA has captured a stunning image of a black hole, one of the universe's most enigmatic and powerful forces
A supermassive black hole has been imaged by NASA, showcasing the vast scale of these cosmic giants
The Event Horizon Telescope, operated by NASA, has revealed a supermassive black hole at the very heart of our Milky Way galaxy
Hubble has captured an artist's view of a galaxy being torn apart by a quasar. The energy comes from a supermassive black hole feeding on surrounding matter
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope reveals an immense “monster” black hole at the center of the colliding galaxies known as ARP 299
Webb's MIRI telescope shows the powerful supermassive black hole in the center of the spiral galaxy Arp 107
A mesmerising NASA image shows a disk of hot gas swirling around a black hole, offering an incredible view of its cosmic activity