National Science Day 2021: All you need to know

National Science Day is observed every year on February 28.
When was the first National Science Day observed?
In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Central Government to observe February 28 as National Science Day. First, we celebrated it on February 28, 1987.
Why do we observe National Science Day?
The National Science Day is observed to mark the Raman Effect's discovery by Nobel laureate physicist CV Raman on Feb 28, 1928.
What is the Raman Effect?
Raman Effect is a change of wavelength exhibited by some of the radiation scattered in a medium. The effect is specific to the molecules which cause it and so can be used in spectroscopic analysis.
Who was CV Raman?
Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman was a physicist from Tamil Nadu. His work in the field of light scattering earned him Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930. This phenomenon was known as Raman Effect.
CV Raman’s Achievements
- He became the first Indian and the first Asian to win the prestigious Nobel Prize. - In 1954, he was honoured with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.
What is the theme for National Science Day 2021?
This year's National Science Day theme is "Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills and Work."
How do we celebrate National Science Day?
The celebration includes public speeches, radio, TV, science movies, science exhibitions, research demonstration, debates, and many more activities.