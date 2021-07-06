Neo-Retro Style FZ-X, Yamaha Motor India’s Latest Launch
The company as part of its electrifying brand campaign” The Call of the Blue” launches its 1st Neo –Retro Motorcycle, FZ-X for the Indian Market
FZ-X has got a Masculine and Commanding presence
The FZ-X has got both innovative features and it provides a comfortable riding position to the touring lovers.
The above bike is engineered to be an ultimate riding partner across various riding conditions
The bike is powered by an air-cooled, 4-stroke, 149 cc, SOHC engine
The new FZ-X also showcases a minimum ground clearance of nearing to 165 mm and weighs around 139 Kg(including oil and full fuel tank).
For Increased strength and durability, side covers, engine guard, headlight stays, the front fender, fender stay and the grab bar is provided.
It is offered with a 2-valve Blue Core FI Engine which tend to produce nearing to 12.4PS of Peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
The FZ-X Start Price is RS.116,800(ex-showroom, Delhi).
Overall, the Neo –Retro FZ-X receives a very mature design approach as well as machine & exclusive colour schemes.