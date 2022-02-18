New Facelift Baleno 2022: Know why it is Dubbed as New Age Baleno?
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is set to launch the new Baleno 2022 on February 23, 2022. Dubbed as the “New Age Baleno”.
The new Baleno comes with superior in-car technology
Expressive design
Class-leading safety.
Head-Up Display (HUD) in New Age Baleno
Feature a 360 view camera and a 22.86 cm (9-inch) SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen equipped with Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS.
New design for its 16-inch alloy wheels.
The facelifted Baleno’s cabin has a black and violet layout
Maruti will sell the facelifted Baleno in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O). The (O) variants are the new additions to the lineup.