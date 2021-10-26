New Force Gurkha Deliveries Begin in Multiple Locations Across the Nation
Force Motors Launched the 2021 Version of the Gurkha SUV in India previous month.
The price tag of this new vehicle is around Rs. 13.59 Lakh (ex-showroom).
The auto maker has started deliveries of the SUV at varied locations in the nation.
In coming months, the Force motors wishes to expand its footprint in additional cities in a phased manner.
The Gurkha can be had in 5 exterior colors; they are white, orange, green, red and grey.
The vehicle is equipped having 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system having Apple CarPlay and auto connectivity.
The Force Gurkha is powered by a BS6 Compliant 2.6 litre diesel engine, which pushes out around 90bhp and 250Nm of torque.
The Force Motors is delighted with the response to the all New Gurkha across the nation.
The company has enough bookings to cover the supplies for the coming three months.
The vehicle would win hearts of the customers through its commanding road presence & exceptional riding comfort on and off the road.