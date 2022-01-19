New Hyundai Tucson Spied undisguised: hinting at its imminent Launch
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson features a completely new exterior design.
A few notable design elements include a new grille with an integrated DRL setup on either side.
The main headlamp unit on the lower side of the front bumper.
This vehicle would sport new dual-tone alloy wheels, fang-shaped LED tail lights.
The upcoming Hyundai Tucson is expected to come equipped with creature comforts such as an all-black upholstery, tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
we expect the model to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine as the outgoing model.
The new Hyundai Tucson, which is expected to be launched in India in mid-2022
This vehicle would will rival the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.