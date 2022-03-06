Next Generation Hindustan Ambassador: How it may Look?
Hindustan Ambassador is legendary automobile, it needs no introduction
Here, you can find a render as to how the Ambassador might look like, if it relaunched.
Artists have given circular headlamps on the sides while the main LED Daytime Running Lamp sits above. So, it can be called a split-headlamp setup.
Overall, the side profile is quite interesting because the roof portion is finished in chrome.
The rear of the render is quite unique because the boot area comes down abruptly.
They are now using LED elements. There is a chrome surround that runs around the boot and Ambassador lettering is spelt out on the tailgate.
There were few rumours that Peugeot or Citroen might bring back the Ambassador. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.