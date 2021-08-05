Nissan Magnite: Big, Bold & Beautiful
Nissan Magnite looks stunning, bold and beautiful, in every sense of the word
You can experience Japanese Engineering
This vehicle has got muscular lines and dynamic styling; ensure you drive with absolute confidence.
Big on Space
The vehicle has 336L cargo space and various utility storage for your weekend trip.
Big on performance
This vehicle is not only big on performance but run in passion too. It has got a revolutionary HRA0 engine.
Big on Tech
Nissan Magnite comes packed with innovative technologies, hence it makes driving easy and better.
Experience advanced safety
The vehicle is designed to offer complete safety, no matter the driving conditions.
The Magnite is available in 4 dual tone and 4 single paint alternatives
Nissan intelligent ownership
You can also opt for easy monthly subscription plan
Price
The Nissan Magnite price starts at Rs 5.59 lakh and goes upto Rs. 9.90 lakh
For More Auto News