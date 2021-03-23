No Driving License Essential for World’s Most Economical Two Wheeler-Launch date Apr 2021
Detel EV Easy Plus, all New Electric Two Wheeler Scooter from Home-Grown Brand is expected to be world’s most Economical Electrical Vehicle Designed for B2C segment. Its Launch will be in April 2021.
Design and Price
This Scooter is designed for short city commutes and no license is required to drive it. The above vehicle is a low-speed electric mobility vehicle. And when comes to price, it is only Rs.39, 999.
What are its features?
The battery powered electrical vehicle has six pipe controller along with 250W electric motor which is attached to 48V 12AH LiFePO4 Battery. Only in mere 7 to 8 hours, the battery can be recharged to a 100% state of charge.
Can two people travel on this vehicle?
This vehicle is capable of accommodating two individuals and the company also offers free helmet so that the safety of the rider is ensured.
Speed Range and Battery
The two wheeler claims a speed range of nearing to 60 km on a single charge and it would come with a 20Ah battery.
Get To know its competitors and their Price
The competitor’s vehicle in this segment includes
• TVS XL 100. Price: Rs.40, 990 Onwards*
• Hero Electric Optima LA Price: Rs.44990 Onwards*
• Hero Electric Flash Price: Rs.39990 Onwards*
What is the start type and Tyre type for Detel EV Easy Plus?
The start type of this vehicle is button start and tyre type for this vehicle is tubeless.
What is the weight and exact height Detel EV Easy Plus?
The weight of the vehicle is only 56 kg (without battery and its height is 1050 mm.
What are the colors available?
The vehicle is available in four color variants which include Teal Blue, Yellow, Red, Royal blue.
What is the manufacturer’s future plans for this year?
The manufacturer future plan is, by year end it wishes to launch commercial e-vehicle Detel East Loader. The brand would be targeting both two as well three tier markets in the nation.
For whom it is Good option?
The Electrical vehicle’s new design comes with a top speed of 25kmph, hence one does not require to have driving license and vehicle registration is also not needed to operate. It is a good option for teenagers or short distance errands or individuals for last-mile travel.
What is Detel Green India Initiative?
As a token of appreciation, the company will plant a tree and offer a personalized certificate with Geotag of the tree planted in the customer’s name. Anytime the customers can virtually visit the ocation of the tree.