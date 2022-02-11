Oben Rorr Electric Bike, Claimed Range is 200 KM Per Charge
Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up, Oben EV, has unveiled its first electric motorcycle for the Indian market.
The company’s debut product has been christened ‘Oben Rorr’
This electric motorcycle is claimed to run up to 200 kilometres on a single charge in ideal conditions.
This high-speed electric motorcycle will have a top speed of 100 kmph and it is claimed to sprint from 0-40 kmph in just 3 seconds.
The new Oben Rorr electric motorcycle will be offered in three variants.
Charging time is rated at 2 hours, to run up to 200 kms.
Oben EV e-bike to retail at around Rs 1.2-1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).