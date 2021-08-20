Ola’s First Ever Scooter in India S1: Lets Have Closer look
Before its official launch Ola has been able to garner above 100,000 bookings in a single day for its electric scooter.
The deliveries of the vehicle is soon to begin
Variants
Ola has launched its scooter in 2 variants, depending upon the needs of the customers; they can choose either S1 or S1 pro
The S1 starting price is around Rs.99,000(ex-showroom). There is also S1 Pro, its price is Rs. 1.29 lakh(Ex-showroom).
Range
The initial speculation of Ola scooter was about 240 kilometers, Ola has confirmed that, the scooter would get around 181 km all-electric range.
Charging Time
Ola Electric Scooters would take about 6.30 hours to fully charge from zero.
At a hyper charging station, the batteries can charge up to 75 km range in a mere 18 minutes for both variants.
The scooter has got a 7-inch touchscreen display. The screen would display significant information about the scooter and GPS navigation.
The scooter has got 4 G connectivity and it will support features such as Youtube, calling etc.
10 colour options are available, definitely this would be diverse palette of shades for any EV.