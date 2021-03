The Dravid and Laxman show

Dravid and Laxman negated Australia’s command in the Test as the duo batted out the whole of the fourth day. They put up 376 runs for the fifth wicket, while Laxman had scored 281, Dravid 180. India set up a huge target of 384 runs for Australia. Harbhajan’s 6-for ensured the home side won the second Test and levelled the series at 1-1.